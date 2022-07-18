Chobani® Zero Sugar Vanilla Yogurt Perspective: front
Chobani® Zero Sugar Vanilla Yogurt Perspective: back
Chobani® Zero Sugar Vanilla Yogurt Perspective: left
Chobani® Zero Sugar Vanilla Yogurt Perspective: right
Chobani® Zero Sugar Vanilla Yogurt

4 pack / 5.3 ozUPC: 0081829001850
Located in Aisle 24

Product Details

This is a first-of-its-kind dairy product. We use a special fermentation process in which yogurt cultures help consume the sugars naturally found in milk. We use this and only natural, non-GMO sugar substitutes to make a full-flavor, zero-sugar food, with just 60 calories*. *Not a low calorie food.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
4.0 Unspecified servings per container
Serving size5.3 oz
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3%
Sodium60mg3%
Total Carbohydrate5g2%
Dietary Fiber1g0%
Sugar0g0%
Protein11g22%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Zero Sugar Vanilla 5.3oz 4-pk

Allergen Info
May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
