Chobani® Zero Sugar Vanilla Yogurt
Product Details
This is a first-of-its-kind dairy product. We use a special fermentation process in which yogurt cultures help consume the sugars naturally found in milk. We use this and only natural, non-GMO sugar substitutes to make a full-flavor, zero-sugar food, with just 60 calories*. *Not a low calorie food.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Zero Sugar Vanilla 5.3oz 4-pk
Allergen Info
May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More