An Infinitely Better Package.

Steel: We think it's infinitely better. Unlike plastic coffee tubs, steel can be recycled an infinite number of times and is the most recycled material on the planet. Not only is steel environmentally sustainable, it serves as a superior barrier to lock in fresh taste and prevent staleness. Think of it as a bank vault for fresh coffee. Or course, recycling only happens with your help. All you have to do is toss it in the bin. Don't worry about checking for a recycling number—there's not one. It's not needed. Unlike plastic, all steel is recyclable. Everywhere. Forever.