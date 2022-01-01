Chock full o'Nuts Original Medium Roast Ground Coffee Perspective: front
Chock full o'Nuts Original Medium Roast Ground Coffee Perspective: back
Chock full o'Nuts Original Medium Roast Ground Coffee Perspective: left
Chock full o'Nuts Original Medium Roast Ground Coffee Perspective: right
Chock full o'Nuts Original Medium Roast Ground Coffee Perspective: top
Chock full o'Nuts Original Medium Roast Ground Coffee Perspective: bottom
Chock full o'Nuts Original Medium Roast Ground Coffee

11.3 ozUPC: 0007103800047
Product Details

An Infinitely Better Package.

Steel: We think it's infinitely better. Unlike plastic coffee tubs, steel can be recycled an infinite number of times and is the most recycled material on the planet. Not only is steel environmentally sustainable, it serves as a superior barrier to lock in fresh taste and prevent staleness. Think of it as a bank vault for fresh coffee. Or course, recycling only happens with your help. All you have to do is toss it in the bin. Don't worry about checking for a recycling number—there's not one. It's not needed. Unlike plastic, all steel is recyclable. Everywhere. Forever.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
100% Pure Coffee

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More