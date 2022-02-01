Chock full o'Nuts® UPPER WEST SIDE DARK ROAST SINGLE SERVE - An arabica dark-roasted coffee delivering a cup that’s deep, bold, and smooth in both flavor and aroma. And unlike traditional plastic single-serve cups, our coffee comes in a unique pod design that lets you enjoy the unmistakable aroma of our premium Arabica coffee right out of the package.

100% PREMIUM ARABICA COFFEE BEANS – Chock full o’Nuts® ground coffee contains a rich blend of 100% premium Arabica coffee beans that have been roasted to perfection.

BREWING COFFEE SINCE 1932 – Chock full o’Nuts® has been the trusted name in perfectly roasted "heavenly" coffee for almost 100 years.

35% LESS PLASTIC - Our unique mesh coffee pod design uses 35% less plastic than ordinary single-serve pods without compromising fresh taste and aroma.

UPPER WEST SIDE DARK ROAST - Start your day with the one-cup convenience of a full-flavored dark-roasted blend coffee. The rich flavor and smooth finish is full-bodied and robust without being bitter.