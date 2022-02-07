Ingredients

Vegetable Palm Fat , Sugar , Cocoa Powder , Milk Solids , Lecithin ( Soy ) , Vanilla , As Flavoring and Tbhq As Antioxidant .

Allergen Info

Contains Cocoa and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More