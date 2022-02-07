Hover to Zoom
Choco Melher Classic Chocolate Coating
13.22 ozUPC: 0078134771089
Located in AISLE 7
Product Details
Chocolate dipping sauce good for any type of fruit - fresh or frozen.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g9%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate4g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar4g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg
Iron0.36mg2%
Vitamin A300International Unit6%
Vitamin C0mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Vegetable Palm Fat , Sugar , Cocoa Powder , Milk Solids , Lecithin ( Soy ) , Vanilla , As Flavoring and Tbhq As Antioxidant .
Allergen Info
Contains Cocoa and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
