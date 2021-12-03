Choco Milk Chocolate Drink Mix
Product Details
Choco Milk is a delicious food supplement for children ages 6-12 with 16 vitamins, minerals and proteins for a drink that is both delicious and healthy. It is one of the most popular fortified drinks in Mexico! Kids love its sweet chocolate flavor, there's nothing better then a deliciously tasting beverage that is fun and healthy for your little ones.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Corn Syrup Solids, Cocoa Processed With Alkali, and Less Than 2%: Calcium Phosphate, Salt, Magnesium Oxide, Ferrous Fumarate, Zinc Sulfate, Potassium Iodide, Soy Lecithin, Ascorbic Acid, Niacinamide, Calcium Pantothenate, Riboflavin, Thiamine Mononitrate, Vitamin B6 Hydrochloride, Vitamin A (Vitamin A Palmitate, Fish Gelatin {Emulsifier Derived from Cod, Pollock, Haddock, Hake, Cusk, Flatfish and Redfish}), Vitamin D3, Folic Acid, Biotin, Vitamin E Acetate, Vitamin B12, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Sulfites
Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More