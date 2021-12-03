Choco Milk Chocolate Drink Mix Perspective: front
Choco Milk Chocolate Drink Mix

14.1 ozUPC: 0030087834960
Product Details

Choco Milk is a delicious food supplement for children ages 6-12 with 16 vitamins, minerals and proteins for a drink that is both delicious and healthy. It is one of the most popular fortified drinks in Mexico! Kids love its sweet chocolate flavor, there's nothing better then a deliciously tasting beverage that is fun and healthy for your little ones.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (25 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium55mg2.29%
Total Carbohydrate23g7.67%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar19g
Protein1g
Calcium150mg15%
Iron7mg38.89%
Vitamin A1250Number of International Units25%
Vitamin C48mg80%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sugar, Corn Syrup Solids, Cocoa Processed With Alkali, and Less Than 2%: Calcium Phosphate, Salt, Magnesium Oxide, Ferrous Fumarate, Zinc Sulfate, Potassium Iodide, Soy Lecithin, Ascorbic Acid, Niacinamide, Calcium Pantothenate, Riboflavin, Thiamine Mononitrate, Vitamin B6 Hydrochloride, Vitamin A (Vitamin A Palmitate, Fish Gelatin {Emulsifier Derived from Cod, Pollock, Haddock, Hake, Cusk, Flatfish and Redfish}), Vitamin D3, Folic Acid, Biotin, Vitamin E Acetate, Vitamin B12, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Sulfites

Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
