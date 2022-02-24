Chocolate Donut Bite Costume

Your youngster can hop into this donut costume for a sweet Halloween In this chocolate donut costume there is no danger of feeling empty inside everyone will be fighting over you like the last one in the box This childs donut costume includes a polyfoam tunic depicting a chocolate glazed donut covered with multicolored sprinkles with a bite missing.

Brown.7 to 10.Unisex.Child.1 lbs