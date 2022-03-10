Chocolove Almonds & Sea Salt in Strong Dark Chocolate Bar Perspective: front
Chocolove Almonds & Sea Salt in Strong Dark Chocolate Bar Perspective: back
Chocolove Almonds & Sea Salt in Strong Dark Chocolate Bar

3.2 ozUPC: 0071627000171
Product Details

At first bite, crunchy almonds release their flavor in a swirl with chocolate. The sea salt crystals continually reset your sweet taste buds and make a tantalizing taste combination that keeps you wanting more.

  • Non GMO certified
  • Rainforest Alliance certified
  • Kosher certified

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
3.0 Unspecified servings per container
Serving size3
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat13g20%
Total Carbohydrate12g4%
Dietary Fiber3g14%
Sugar7g
Protein3g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Dark Chocolate (Cocoa Liquor*, Sugar, Cocoa Butter*, Soy Lecithin, Vanilla), Almonds, Sea Salt. * A Portion of These Ingredients are Certified For Life - Socially Responsible / 52% For Life Certified Content

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. Not intentionally nor inherently included Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
