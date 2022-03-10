Chocolove Dark Chocolate Bar Perspective: front
Chocolove Dark Chocolate Bar Perspective: left
Chocolove Dark Chocolate Bar Perspective: right
Chocolove Dark Chocolate Bar

3.2 ozUPC: 0071627000150
Product Details

Smooth, semi-sweet Belgian dark chocolate crafted from African cocoa beans. Upon eating, the sweetness gives way to toasty cocoa with hints of malt, and then finishes with a light cocoa flavor. The careful bean selection, roasting, and very fine grinding create a smooth and delicious dark chocolate.

  • Pure dark chocolate
  • 55% cocoa content

**Heat-sensitive item: If items are being shipped to your home, we strongly recommend using Overnight Shipping to your daytime location to ensure quality. Shipping to certain locations during hot weather is not recommended.**

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.333bar (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat11g16.92%
Saturated Fat6g30%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate17g5.67%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar13g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron3.6mg20%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cocoa Liquor*, Sugar, Cocoa Butter*, Soy Lecithin, Vanilla.*100% of the Cocoa in This Product Comes from Rainforest Alliance Certified Tm Farms

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
