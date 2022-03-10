Smooth, semi-sweet Belgian dark chocolate crafted from African cocoa beans. Upon eating, the sweetness gives way to toasty cocoa with hints of malt, and then finishes with a light cocoa flavor. The careful bean selection, roasting, and very fine grinding create a smooth and delicious dark chocolate.

Pure dark chocolate

55% cocoa content

**Heat-sensitive item: If items are being shipped to your home, we strongly recommend using Overnight Shipping to your daytime location to ensure quality. Shipping to certain locations during hot weather is not recommended.**