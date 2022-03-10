Chocolove Dark Chocolate Bar
Product Details
Smooth, semi-sweet Belgian dark chocolate crafted from African cocoa beans. Upon eating, the sweetness gives way to toasty cocoa with hints of malt, and then finishes with a light cocoa flavor. The careful bean selection, roasting, and very fine grinding create a smooth and delicious dark chocolate.
- Pure dark chocolate
- 55% cocoa content
**Heat-sensitive item: If items are being shipped to your home, we strongly recommend using Overnight Shipping to your daytime location to ensure quality. Shipping to certain locations during hot weather is not recommended.**
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Cocoa Liquor*, Sugar, Cocoa Butter*, Soy Lecithin, Vanilla.*100% of the Cocoa in This Product Comes from Rainforest Alliance Certified Tm Farms
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More