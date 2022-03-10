Chocolove Dark Chocolate Bar Perspective: front
Chocolove Dark Chocolate Bar Perspective: left
Chocolove Dark Chocolate Bar Perspective: right
Chocolove Dark Chocolate Bar

3.2 ozUPC: 0071627000273
Product Details

The big fruity flavor, acidity and bitterness of the beans are artfully crafted into a balanced full-bodied premium chocolate. This richness of extra cocoa butter softly gives way to tangy, bittersweet cocoa flavor.

  • Dark Chocolate
  • 73% Cocoa Content
  • Certified Organically Grown and Processed
  • Non-GMO Project Verified
  • Fair Trade Certified Ingredients (over 99% of product)

**Heat-sensitive item: If items are being shipped to your home, we strongly recommend using Overnight Shipping to your daytime location to ensure quality. Shipping to certain locations during hot weather is not recommended.**

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
3.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat12g18%
Saturated Fat8g40%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate13g4%
Dietary Fiber4g16%
Sugar8g
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Cocoa Liquor , Organic Cane Sugar , Organic Cocoa Butter , Soy Lecithin .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
