The big fruity flavor, acidity and bitterness of the beans are artfully crafted into a balanced full-bodied premium chocolate. This richness of extra cocoa butter softly gives way to tangy, bittersweet cocoa flavor.

Dark Chocolate

73% Cocoa Content

Certified Organically Grown and Processed

Non-GMO Project Verified

Fair Trade Certified Ingredients (over 99% of product)

**Heat-sensitive item: If items are being shipped to your home, we strongly recommend using Overnight Shipping to your daytime location to ensure quality. Shipping to certain locations during hot weather is not recommended.**

