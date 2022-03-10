Chocolove Dark Chocolate Bar
Product Details
The big fruity flavor, acidity and bitterness of the beans are artfully crafted into a balanced full-bodied premium chocolate. This richness of extra cocoa butter softly gives way to tangy, bittersweet cocoa flavor.
- Dark Chocolate
- 73% Cocoa Content
- Certified Organically Grown and Processed
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Fair Trade Certified Ingredients (over 99% of product)
**Heat-sensitive item: If items are being shipped to your home, we strongly recommend using Overnight Shipping to your daytime location to ensure quality. Shipping to certain locations during hot weather is not recommended.**
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Cocoa Liquor , Organic Cane Sugar , Organic Cocoa Butter , Soy Lecithin .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More