Intense dark chocolate flavors give way immediately to bright cherry flavors, then transition nicely to chewy tangy cherry pieces. This 73% dark chocolate is Fair Trade organic, and combined with dried cherries, it is delicious. Love Poem inside wrapper.

**Heat-sensitive item: If items are being shipped to your home, we strongly recommend using Overnight Shipping to your daytime location to ensure quality. Shipping to certain locations during hot weather is not recommended.**