Chocolove Dark Chocolate & Cherries Chocolate Bar
Product Details
Intense dark chocolate flavors give way immediately to bright cherry flavors, then transition nicely to chewy tangy cherry pieces. This 73% dark chocolate is Fair Trade organic, and combined with dried cherries, it is delicious. Love Poem inside wrapper.
**Heat-sensitive item: If items are being shipped to your home, we strongly recommend using Overnight Shipping to your daytime location to ensure quality. Shipping to certain locations during hot weather is not recommended.**
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Fair Trade , Certified Organic Cocoa Liquor , Fair Trade , Certified Organic Cane Sugar , Organic Dried Cherries , Fair Trade , Certified Organic Cocoa Butter , Organic Cane Syrup , Organic Sunflower Oil , Soy Lecithin .
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
