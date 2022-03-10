Chocolove Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups
Product Details
Peanut Butter and sea salt combined with Belgian dark chocolate crafted from African cocoa beans. Creamy, semisweet dark chocolate and salted peanut butter playfully combine in a familiar, yet unique, balance of sweet and savory. The nostalgic flavors of your childhood with a truly specialized twist.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Dark Chocolate (Cocoa Liquor*, Sugar, Cocoa Butter*, Soy Lecithin, Vanilla), Organic Peanut Butter (Dry Roasted Blanched Peanuts), Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter*, Milk, Cocoa Liquor*, Soy Lecithin, Vanilla), Organic Palm Fruit Oil, Sea Salt, Butter Oil.34% For Life Certified ContentMay contain traces of Wheat or other Nuts
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
