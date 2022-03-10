Chocolove Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Chocolove Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Chocolove Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Chocolove Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

1.2 ozUPC: 0071627006002
Purchase Options

Product Details

Peanut Butter and sea salt combined with Belgian dark chocolate crafted from African cocoa beans. Creamy, semisweet dark chocolate and salted peanut butter playfully combine in a familiar, yet unique, balance of sweet and savory. The nostalgic flavors of your childhood with a truly specialized twist.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
1.0 Unspecified servings per container
Serving size1
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat15g22%
Saturated Fat6g32%
Sodium115mg5%
Total Carbohydrate15g5%
Dietary Fiber2g9%
Sugar11g
Protein4g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Dark Chocolate (Cocoa Liquor*, Sugar, Cocoa Butter*, Soy Lecithin, Vanilla), Organic Peanut Butter (Dry Roasted Blanched Peanuts), Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter*, Milk, Cocoa Liquor*, Soy Lecithin, Vanilla), Organic Palm Fruit Oil, Sea Salt, Butter Oil.34% For Life Certified ContentMay contain traces of Wheat or other Nuts

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More