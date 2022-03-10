Our highest cocoa content yet - extremely strong Belgian dark chocolate, crafted from a blend of African and Caribbean cocoa beans. Intense cocoa taste transitions to coffee-like notes, and extra cocoa butter adds balance and softness of the finish.

Made especially for the dedicated chocolate enthusiast.

78% For Life Certified Content

88% Cocoa Content

Kosher

**Heat-sensitive item: If items are being shipped to your home, we strongly recommend using Overnight Shipping to your daytime location to ensure quality. Shipping to certain locations during hot weather is not recommended.**

