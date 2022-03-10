Chocolove Extreme Dark Chocolate Bar
Product Details
Our highest cocoa content yet - extremely strong Belgian dark chocolate, crafted from a blend of African and Caribbean cocoa beans. Intense cocoa taste transitions to coffee-like notes, and extra cocoa butter adds balance and softness of the finish.
Made especially for the dedicated chocolate enthusiast.
- 78% For Life Certified Content
- 88% Cocoa Content
- Kosher
**Heat-sensitive item: If items are being shipped to your home, we strongly recommend using Overnight Shipping to your daytime location to ensure quality. Shipping to certain locations during hot weather is not recommended.**
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Cocoa Liquor , Sugar , Cocoa Butter , Soy Lecithin , Vanilla
Allergen Info
May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More