Chocolove Extreme Dark Chocolate Bar Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Chocolove Extreme Dark Chocolate Bar Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Chocolove Extreme Dark Chocolate Bar Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Chocolove Extreme Dark Chocolate Bar

3.2 ozUPC: 0071627000188
Purchase Options

Product Details

Our highest cocoa content yet - extremely strong Belgian dark chocolate, crafted from a blend of African and Caribbean cocoa beans. Intense cocoa taste transitions to coffee-like notes, and extra cocoa butter adds balance and softness of the finish.

Made especially for the dedicated chocolate enthusiast.

  • 78% For Life Certified Content
  • 88% Cocoa Content
  • Kosher

**Heat-sensitive item: If items are being shipped to your home, we strongly recommend using Overnight Shipping to your daytime location to ensure quality. Shipping to certain locations during hot weather is not recommended.**

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
3.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat16g25%
Saturated Fat10g50%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate10g3%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar8g
Protein3g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cocoa Liquor , Sugar , Cocoa Butter , Soy Lecithin , Vanilla

Allergen Info
May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More