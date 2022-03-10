Chocolove Filled Pink Grapefruit in Ruby Chocolate Bar Perspective: front
3.2 oz
The ruby taste is unique: a berry fruity and luscious smoothness. The naturally present color tone and berry fruity flavor of ruby is unlocked by meticulous selection and expert crafting of ruby cocoa beans. These berry notes are masterfully paired with the tangy citrus flavor or pink grapefruit, resulting in a truly unique sweet and refreshing taste sensation.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
3.0 Unspecified servings per container
Serving size3
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat11g17%
Saturated Fat5g27%
Cholesterol5mg1%
Sodium35mg1%
Total Carbohydrate16g5%
Dietary Fiber0g1%
Sugar15g
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Ruby (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk, Cocoa Liquor, Soy Lecithin, Citric Acid, Vanilla), Organic Cane Sugar, Pink Grapefruit Puree (Grapefruit, Sugar, Ascorbic Acid), Pink Grapefruit Juice Concentrate, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Organic Glycerin, Organic Butter Oil, Organic Palm Fruit Oil, Tartaric Acid, Pectin (Pectin, Sugar), Sea Salt. * 0% of the Cocoa in this Product comes from Rainforest Alliance Certified Farms

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. Not intentionally nor inherently included Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
