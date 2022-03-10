Ingredients

Ruby (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk, Cocoa Liquor, Soy Lecithin, Citric Acid, Vanilla), Organic Cane Sugar, Pink Grapefruit Puree (Grapefruit, Sugar, Ascorbic Acid), Pink Grapefruit Juice Concentrate, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Organic Glycerin, Organic Butter Oil, Organic Palm Fruit Oil, Tartaric Acid, Pectin (Pectin, Sugar), Sea Salt. * 0% of the Cocoa in this Product comes from Rainforest Alliance Certified Farms

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. Not intentionally nor inherently included Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible