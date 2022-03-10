Chocolove Filled Pink Grapefruit in Ruby Chocolate Bar
Product Details
The ruby taste is unique: a berry fruity and luscious smoothness. The naturally present color tone and berry fruity flavor of ruby is unlocked by meticulous selection and expert crafting of ruby cocoa beans. These berry notes are masterfully paired with the tangy citrus flavor or pink grapefruit, resulting in a truly unique sweet and refreshing taste sensation.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Ruby (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk, Cocoa Liquor, Soy Lecithin, Citric Acid, Vanilla), Organic Cane Sugar, Pink Grapefruit Puree (Grapefruit, Sugar, Ascorbic Acid), Pink Grapefruit Juice Concentrate, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Organic Glycerin, Organic Butter Oil, Organic Palm Fruit Oil, Tartaric Acid, Pectin (Pectin, Sugar), Sea Salt. * 0% of the Cocoa in this Product comes from Rainforest Alliance Certified Farms
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. Not intentionally nor inherently included Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More