Ingredients

Dark Chocolate (Cocoa Liquor*, Sugar, Cocoa Butter*, Soy Lecithin, Vanilla), Organic Cane Sugar, Strawberry Puree (Strawberries, Sugar), Organic Strawberry Concentrate, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Organic Palm Fruit Oil, Organic Butter Oil, Organic Glycerin, Tartaric Acid, Pectin, Sea Salt, Natural Flavors. * For Life - Social Responsibility Certified Ingredient / 43% For Life Certified Content

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. Not intentionally nor inherently included Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.