Chocolove Filled Strawberry in 55% Dark Chocolate Bar Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Chocolove Filled Strawberry in 55% Dark Chocolate Bar Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Chocolove Filled Strawberry in 55% Dark Chocolate Bar Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Chocolove Filled Strawberry in 55% Dark Chocolate Bar

3.2 ozUPC: 0071627004003
Purchase Options

Product Details

Strawberry filling in a dark chocolate shell.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
3.0 Unspecified servings per container
Serving size3
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g14%
Saturated Fat5g26%
Sodium15mg1%
Total Carbohydrate14g5%
Dietary Fiber4g18%
Sugar14g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Dark Chocolate (Cocoa Liquor*, Sugar, Cocoa Butter*, Soy Lecithin, Vanilla), Organic Cane Sugar, Strawberry Puree (Strawberries, Sugar), Organic Strawberry Concentrate, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Organic Palm Fruit Oil, Organic Butter Oil, Organic Glycerin, Tartaric Acid, Pectin, Sea Salt, Natural Flavors. * For Life - Social Responsibility Certified Ingredient / 43% For Life Certified Content

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. Not intentionally nor inherently included Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More