Chocolove Ginger Crystallized in Dark Chocolate Bar
Crystallized Australian ginger inrich Belgiandark chocolate crafted from a blend of African and Caribbean cocoa beans. Upon eating, the tangy dark chocolate gives way to soft, moist,sugar-coatedchunks of hot-spicy ginger. The sweet and spicytransitions are delightfully stimulating.
- 65% rich dark chocolate with crystallized ginger
- Love poem inside
- Kosher
**Heat-sensitive item: If items are being shipped to your home, we strongly recommend using Overnight Shipping to your daytime location to ensure quality. Shipping to certain locations during hot weather is not recommended.**
Dark Chocolate (Cocoa Butter**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter**, Soy Lecithin, Vanilla), Crystallized Ginger (Ginger, Sugar).**64% of the Cocoa in This Product Comes from Rainforest Alliance Certified Tm Farms
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
