Chocolove Ginger Crystallized in Dark Chocolate Bar

3.2 ozUPC: 0071627000166
Product Details

Crystallized Australian ginger inrich Belgiandark chocolate crafted from a blend of African and Caribbean cocoa beans. Upon eating, the tangy dark chocolate gives way to soft, moist,sugar-coatedchunks of hot-spicy ginger. The sweet and spicytransitions are delightfully stimulating.

  • 65% rich dark chocolate with crystallized ginger
  • Love poem inside
  • Kosher

**Heat-sensitive item: If items are being shipped to your home, we strongly recommend using Overnight Shipping to your daytime location to ensure quality. Shipping to certain locations during hot weather is not recommended.**

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.333bar (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g12.82%
Saturated Fat6g30%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate17g6.18%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar12g
Protein2g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron4.2mg25%
Potassium160mg4%
Vitamin D0.5mcg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Dark Chocolate (Cocoa Butter**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter**, Soy Lecithin, Vanilla), Crystallized Ginger (Ginger, Sugar).**64% of the Cocoa in This Product Comes from Rainforest Alliance Certified Tm Farms

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.