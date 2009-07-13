Crystallized Australian ginger inrich Belgiandark chocolate crafted from a blend of African and Caribbean cocoa beans. Upon eating, the tangy dark chocolate gives way to soft, moist,sugar-coatedchunks of hot-spicy ginger. The sweet and spicytransitions are delightfully stimulating.

65% rich dark chocolate with crystallized ginger

Love poem inside

Kosher

**Heat-sensitive item: If items are being shipped to your home, we strongly recommend using Overnight Shipping to your daytime location to ensure quality. Shipping to certain locations during hot weather is not recommended.**