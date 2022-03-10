Hover to Zoom
Chocolove Mini Dark Chocolate Cherries & Almonds Bar
1.3 ozUPC: 0071627005152
Product Details
**Heat-sensitive item: If items are being shipped to your home, we strongly recommend using Overnight Shipping to your daytime location to ensure quality. Shipping to certain locations during hot weather is not recommended.**
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories192
% Daily value*
Total Fat13g20%
Saturated Fat7g35%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium35mg1%
Total Carbohydrate17g6%
Dietary Fiber4g16%
Sugar15g
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Dark Chocolate ( Cocoa Liquor , Sugar , Cocoa Butter , Soy Lecithin , Vanilla ) , Dried Cherries , Almonds .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products. May contain Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
