Ingredients

Dark Chocolate ( Cocoa Liquor , Sugar , Cocoa Butter , Soy Lecithin , Vanilla ) , Dried Cherries , Almonds .

Allergen Info

Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products. May contain Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More