Ingredients

Milk Chocolate ( Sugar , Cocoa Butter , * , Milk , Cocoa Liquor , * , Soy Lecithin , Vanilla ) , Toffee ( Grade AA Butter , Sugar , Almonds , Soy Lecithin and/or Sunflower Lecithin , Salt ) .

Allergen Info

Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products,Peanuts and Their Derivatives,Lactose.

Disclaimer

