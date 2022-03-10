Chocolove Mini Toffee & Almond Milk Chocolate Bar Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Chocolove Mini Toffee & Almond Milk Chocolate Bar

1.3 ozUPC: 0071627005134
Purchase Options

Product Details

  • 33% Cocoa Content
  • Belgian Chocolate
  • 33% Toffee
  • Kosher

**Heat-sensitive item: If items are being shipped to your home, we strongly recommend using Overnight Shipping to your daytime location to ensure quality. Shipping to certain locations during hot weather is not recommended.**

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat13g20%
Saturated Fat7g35%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3%
Sodium40mg2%
Total Carbohydrate21g7%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar19g
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Milk Chocolate ( Sugar , Cocoa Butter , * , Milk , Cocoa Liquor , * , Soy Lecithin , Vanilla ) , Toffee ( Grade AA Butter , Sugar , Almonds , Soy Lecithin and/or Sunflower Lecithin , Salt ) .

Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products,Peanuts and Their Derivatives,Lactose.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More