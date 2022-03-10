Chocolove Mini Toffee & Almond Milk Chocolate Bar
Product Details
- 33% Cocoa Content
- Belgian Chocolate
- 33% Toffee
- Kosher
**Heat-sensitive item: If items are being shipped to your home, we strongly recommend using Overnight Shipping to your daytime location to ensure quality. Shipping to certain locations during hot weather is not recommended.**
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate ( Sugar , Cocoa Butter , * , Milk , Cocoa Liquor , * , Soy Lecithin , Vanilla ) , Toffee ( Grade AA Butter , Sugar , Almonds , Soy Lecithin and/or Sunflower Lecithin , Salt ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products,Peanuts and Their Derivatives,Lactose.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More