Chocolove Orange Peel in Dark Chocolate Bar

3.2 ozUPC: 0071627000153
Product Details

Freeze-dried orange peel enveloped in Belgian dark chocolate crafted from African cocoa beans. Smooth, semi-sweet dark chocolate melts in your mouth while the crispy bits of tangy orange peel release their gentle flavor. Chocolate and orange unite exquisitely and then relax into a lasting finish.

  • Belgian chocolate
  • 55% cocoa content
  • Love poem inside
  • Fair Trade
  • Non-GMO Verified
  • Kosher

**Heat-sensitive item: If items are being shipped to your home, we strongly recommend using Overnight Shipping to your daytime location to ensure quality. Shipping to certain locations during hot weather is not recommended.**

Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.333bar (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g12.82%
Saturated Fat6g30%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate17g6.18%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar13g
Protein2g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron3.6mg20%
Potassium160mg4%
Vitamin D0.5mcg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Dark Chocolate (Cocoa Liquor**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter**, Soy Lecithin, Vanilla), Freeze Dried Orange Peel (Orange Peel, Invert Sugar, Citric Acid), Orange Oil

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

