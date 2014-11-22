Chocolove Orange Peel in Dark Chocolate Bar
Freeze-dried orange peel enveloped in Belgian dark chocolate crafted from African cocoa beans. Smooth, semi-sweet dark chocolate melts in your mouth while the crispy bits of tangy orange peel release their gentle flavor. Chocolate and orange unite exquisitely and then relax into a lasting finish.
- Belgian chocolate
- 55% cocoa content
- Love poem inside
- Fair Trade
- Non-GMO Verified
- Kosher
**Heat-sensitive item: If items are being shipped to your home, we strongly recommend using Overnight Shipping to your daytime location to ensure quality. Shipping to certain locations during hot weather is not recommended.**
Dark Chocolate (Cocoa Liquor**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter**, Soy Lecithin, Vanilla), Freeze Dried Orange Peel (Orange Peel, Invert Sugar, Citric Acid), Orange Oil
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
