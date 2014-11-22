Freeze-dried orange peel enveloped in Belgian dark chocolate crafted from African cocoa beans. Smooth, semi-sweet dark chocolate melts in your mouth while the crispy bits of tangy orange peel release their gentle flavor. Chocolate and orange unite exquisitely and then relax into a lasting finish.

Belgian chocolate

55% cocoa content

Love poem inside

Fair Trade

Non-GMO Verified

Kosher

**Heat-sensitive item: If items are being shipped to your home, we strongly recommend using Overnight Shipping to your daytime location to ensure quality. Shipping to certain locations during hot weather is not recommended.**