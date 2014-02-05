Hover to Zoom
Chocolove Original Mini Milk Chocolate Bar
1.3 ozUPC: 0071627005130
**Heat-sensitive item: If items are being shipped to your home, we strongly recommend using Overnight Shipping to your daytime location to ensure quality. Shipping to certain locations during hot weather is not recommended.**
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat12g18%
Saturated Fat7g35%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3%
Sodium25mg1%
Total Carbohydrate21g7%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar20g
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sugar , Cocoa Butter , Milk , Cocoa Liquor , Soy Lecithin , Vanilla , .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Lactose. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
