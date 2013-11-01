Chocolove Peppermint in Dark Chocolate Bar
Product Details
Dark semi-sweet chocolate and natural peppermint oil. Creamy dark Beglian chocolate gives way to refreshing natural peppermint; the flavors of chocolate and peppermint swirl on your palate, ending in a cool mint finish.
- 55% cocoa content
- Love poem inside
- Fair Trade
- Non-GMO
- Kosher
**Heat-sensitive item: If items are being shipped to your home, we strongly recommend using Overnight Shipping to your daytime location to ensure quality. Shipping to certain locations during hot weather is not recommended.**
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Dark Chocolate (Cocoa Liquor**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter**, Soy Lecithin, Vanilla), Peppermint Oil.**100% of the Cocoa in This Product Comes from Rainforest Alliance Certified Tm Farms
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More