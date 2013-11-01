Chocolove Peppermint in Dark Chocolate Bar Perspective: front
Chocolove Peppermint in Dark Chocolate Bar

3.2 ozUPC: 0071627000151
Product Details

Dark semi-sweet chocolate and natural peppermint oil. Creamy dark Beglian chocolate gives way to refreshing natural peppermint; the flavors of chocolate and peppermint swirl on your palate, ending in a cool mint finish.

  • 55% cocoa content
  • Love poem inside
  • Fair Trade
  • Non-GMO
  • Kosher

**Heat-sensitive item: If items are being shipped to your home, we strongly recommend using Overnight Shipping to your daytime location to ensure quality. Shipping to certain locations during hot weather is not recommended.**

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.333bar (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat11g14.1%
Saturated Fat6g30%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate17g6.18%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar13g
Protein2g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron3.7mg20%
Potassium160mg4%
Vitamin D0.5mcg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Dark Chocolate (Cocoa Liquor**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter**, Soy Lecithin, Vanilla), Peppermint Oil.**100% of the Cocoa in This Product Comes from Rainforest Alliance Certified Tm Farms

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
