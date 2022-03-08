Chocolove Pure Milk Chocolate Bar
Product Details
Creamy Belgian milk chocolate from a blend of Javanese and African cocoa beans. Sweetness transitions to creaminess, then to caramel-like flavors, and finishes with a light cocoa aftertaste. The unique flavor of Javanese cocoa beans makes this a great-tasting, high cocoa content milk chocolate.
- Belgian Chocolate
- 33% Cocoa Content
- With a Love Poem Inside
**Heat-sensitive item: If items are being shipped to your home, we strongly recommend using Overnight Shipping to your daytime location to ensure quality. Shipping to certain locations during hot weather is not recommended.**
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter**, Milk, Cocoa Liquor**, Organic Butter Oil, Soy Lecithin, Vanilla.100% of the Cocoa in This Product Comes from Rainforest Alliance Certified Tm Farms
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More