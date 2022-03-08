Creamy Belgian milk chocolate from a blend of Javanese and African cocoa beans. Sweetness transitions to creaminess, then to caramel-like flavors, and finishes with a light cocoa aftertaste. The unique flavor of Javanese cocoa beans makes this a great-tasting, high cocoa content milk chocolate.

Belgian Chocolate

33% Cocoa Content

With a Love Poem Inside

**Heat-sensitive item: If items are being shipped to your home, we strongly recommend using Overnight Shipping to your daytime location to ensure quality. Shipping to certain locations during hot weather is not recommended.**

