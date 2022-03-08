Chocolove Pure Milk Chocolate Bar Perspective: front
Chocolove Pure Milk Chocolate Bar Perspective: left
Chocolove Pure Milk Chocolate Bar Perspective: right
Chocolove Pure Milk Chocolate Bar

3.2 ozUPC: 0071627000130
Creamy Belgian milk chocolate from a blend of Javanese and African cocoa beans. Sweetness transitions to creaminess, then to caramel-like flavors, and finishes with a light cocoa aftertaste. The unique flavor of Javanese cocoa beans makes this a great-tasting, high cocoa content milk chocolate.

  • Belgian Chocolate
  • 33% Cocoa Content
  • With a Love Poem Inside

**Heat-sensitive item: If items are being shipped to your home, we strongly recommend using Overnight Shipping to your daytime location to ensure quality. Shipping to certain locations during hot weather is not recommended.**

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.333bar (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g12.82%
Saturated Fat6g30%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium20mg0.87%
Total Carbohydrate18g6.55%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar16g
Protein2g
Calcium50mg4%
Iron1.3mg8%
Potassium110mg2%
Vitamin D0.4mcg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter**, Milk, Cocoa Liquor**, Organic Butter Oil, Soy Lecithin, Vanilla.100% of the Cocoa in This Product Comes from Rainforest Alliance Certified Tm Farms

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

