Chocolove Rich Dark Chocolate Bar
Product Details
A smooth, bittersweet Belgian dark chocolate crafted from a blend of African and Caribbean cocoa beans. Slightly sweet and soft flavor notes lead you through a full range of sweet, tangy fruit and roasted flavors. This rich full-flavored chocolate melts effortlessly in your mouth, leaving a tangy cocoa aftertaste.
- 65% cocoa content
- Kosher
**Heat-sensitive item: If items are being shipped to your home, we strongly recommend using Overnight Shipping to your daytime location to ensure quality. Shipping to certain locations during hot weather is not recommended.**
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Cocoa Liquor**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter**, Soy Lecithin, Vanilla.** 64% of the Cocoa in This Product Comes from Rainforest Alliance Certified Tm Farms
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
