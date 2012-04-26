Chocolove Rich Dark Chocolate Bar Perspective: front
Chocolove Rich Dark Chocolate Bar Perspective: left
Chocolove Rich Dark Chocolate Bar Perspective: right
Chocolove Rich Dark Chocolate Bar

3.2 ozUPC: 0071627000165
Product Details

A smooth, bittersweet Belgian dark chocolate crafted from a blend of African and Caribbean cocoa beans. Slightly sweet and soft flavor notes lead you through a full range of sweet, tangy fruit and roasted flavors. This rich full-flavored chocolate melts effortlessly in your mouth, leaving a tangy cocoa aftertaste.

  • 65% cocoa content
  • Kosher

**Heat-sensitive item: If items are being shipped to your home, we strongly recommend using Overnight Shipping to your daytime location to ensure quality. Shipping to certain locations during hot weather is not recommended.**

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.333bar (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat12g15.38%
Saturated Fat7g35%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate15g5.45%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar10g
Protein2g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron4.9mg25%
Potassium190mg4%
Vitamin D0.5mcg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cocoa Liquor**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter**, Soy Lecithin, Vanilla.** 64% of the Cocoa in This Product Comes from Rainforest Alliance Certified Tm Farms

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
