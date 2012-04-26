A smooth, bittersweet Belgian dark chocolate crafted from a blend of African and Caribbean cocoa beans. Slightly sweet and soft flavor notes lead you through a full range of sweet, tangy fruit and roasted flavors. This rich full-flavored chocolate melts effortlessly in your mouth, leaving a tangy cocoa aftertaste.

65% cocoa content

Kosher

**Heat-sensitive item: If items are being shipped to your home, we strongly recommend using Overnight Shipping to your daytime location to ensure quality. Shipping to certain locations during hot weather is not recommended.**