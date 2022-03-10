Chocolove Salted Caramel Dark Chocolate Bites
Product Details
Salted caramel in premium Belgian dark chocolate. 55% cocoa content. Classic European chocolate gives way to premium sweet and salty caramel filling. In snackable and sharable bite form! Each tasty bite is individually wrapped.
- Non GMO Certified
- Rainforest Alliance Certified
- Kosher Certified
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Dark Chocolate (Cocoa Liquor*, Sugar, Cocoa Butter*, Soy Lecithin, Vanilla), Organic Caramel (Organic Tapioca Syrup, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Milk, Organic Cream, Organic Butter (Cream, Salt), Salt, Carrageenan, Sodium Citrate, Organic Vanilla, Organic Soy Lecithin, Vitamin E (mixed tocopherols)), Organic Palm Fruit Oil, Sea Salt. * 100% of the Cocoa in this Product comes from Rainforest Alliance Certified Farms
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. Not intentionally nor inherently included Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More