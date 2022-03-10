Chocolove Salted Caramel Dark Chocolate Bites Perspective: front
Chocolove Salted Caramel Dark Chocolate Bites

3.5 ozUPC: 0071627007502
Product Details

Salted caramel in premium Belgian dark chocolate. 55% cocoa content. Classic European chocolate gives way to premium sweet and salty caramel filling. In snackable and sharable bite form! Each tasty bite is individually wrapped.

  • Non GMO Certified
  • Rainforest Alliance Certified
  • Kosher Certified

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
3.5 Unspecified servings per container
Serving size3
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10%
Saturated Fat5g23%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol5mg1%
Sodium125mg5%
Total Carbohydrate17g7%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar11g
Protein1g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron1.9mg10%
Vitamin A0.3mcg0%
Vitamin C0.2mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Dark Chocolate (Cocoa Liquor*, Sugar, Cocoa Butter*, Soy Lecithin, Vanilla), Organic Caramel (Organic Tapioca Syrup, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Milk, Organic Cream, Organic Butter (Cream, Salt), Salt, Carrageenan, Sodium Citrate, Organic Vanilla, Organic Soy Lecithin, Vitamin E (mixed tocopherols)), Organic Palm Fruit Oil, Sea Salt. * 100% of the Cocoa in this Product comes from Rainforest Alliance Certified Farms

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. Not intentionally nor inherently included Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
