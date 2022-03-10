Ingredients

Dark Chocolate (Cocoa Liquor*, Sugar, Cocoa Butter*, Soy Lecithin, Vanilla), Organic Cream (Milk, Gellan Gum), Organic Tapioca Syrup, Organic Glycerin, Organic Dextrose, Organic Vanilla, Organic Sunflower Lecithin, Sea Salt. * 100% of the Cocoa in this Product comes from Rainforest Alliance Certified Farms

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. Not intentionally nor inherently included Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More