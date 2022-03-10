Chocolove Truffle Dark Chocolate Bites Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Chocolove Truffle Dark Chocolate Bites Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Chocolove Truffle Dark Chocolate Bites Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Chocolove Truffle Dark Chocolate Bites

3.5 ozUPC: 0071627007500
Purchase Options

Product Details

Dark chocolate bites with ganache in 55% cocoa. Classic European chocolate envelops a creamy ganache filling. In snackable and sharable bite form! Each tasty bite is individually wrapped.

  • Non GMO Certified
  • Rainforest Alliance Certified
  • Kosher Certified

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
3.5 Unspecified servings per container
Serving size3
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g13%
Saturated Fat6g30%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol5mg2%
Sodium20mg10%
Total Carbohydrate15g6%
Dietary Fiber2g7%
Sugar12g
Protein1g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron2.8mg15%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Dark Chocolate (Cocoa Liquor*, Sugar, Cocoa Butter*, Soy Lecithin, Vanilla), Organic Cream (Milk, Gellan Gum), Organic Tapioca Syrup, Organic Glycerin, Organic Dextrose, Organic Vanilla, Organic Sunflower Lecithin, Sea Salt. * 100% of the Cocoa in this Product comes from Rainforest Alliance Certified Farms

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. Not intentionally nor inherently included Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More