Chocolove XO Salted Almond Butter 60% Dark Chocolate Bar
Product Details
Chocolove XO (eXtra fiber/zerO added sugar) tastes so good, you might wonder if there really is no sugar added. Extra fiber is the reason it tastes sweet. The right amount of fiber feels healthy; too much can feel unhealthy. With Chocolove XO, we suggest initially consuming 2 to 3 squares (15 grams) per day and increasing gradually over several weeks to 30 grams, or to an amount that feels comfortable for you.Salted almond butter filling with dark chocolate with chicory root fiber, Isomalt, caramel, and no added sugar.
- Non-GMO Project Verified (https://www.nongmoproject.org/)
- Rainforest Alliance Certified Cocoa
- Kosher Certified (Scroll K Vaad Hakashrus of Denver)
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Dark Chocolate (Cocoa Liquor**, Inulin from Chicory Root Fiber, Isomalt from Beets, Cocoa Butter**, Soy Lecithin and/or Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla), Almond Butter (Dry Roasted Unblanched Almonds), Cocoa Butter**, Inulin from Chicory Root Fiber, Organic Butter Oil, Organic Palm Fruit Oil, Sea Salt, Vitamin E (Mixed Tocopherols). ** 100% of the Cocoa in this Product comes from Rainforest Alliance Certified™ Farms
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. Not intentionally nor inherently included Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
