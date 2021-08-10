Ingredients

Dark Chocolate (Cocoa Liquor**, Inulin from Chicory Root Fiber, Isomalt from Beets, Cocoa Butter**, Soy Lecithin and/or Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla), Almond Butter (Dry Roasted Unblanched Almonds), Cocoa Butter**, Inulin from Chicory Root Fiber, Organic Butter Oil, Organic Palm Fruit Oil, Sea Salt, Vitamin E (Mixed Tocopherols). ** 100% of the Cocoa in this Product comes from Rainforest Alliance Certified™ Farms

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. Not intentionally nor inherently included Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More