Chocolove XO Salted Almond Butter 60% Dark Chocolate Bar

3.2 ozUPC: 0071627001506
Product Details

Chocolove XO (eXtra fiber/zerO added sugar) tastes so good, you might wonder if there really is no sugar added. Extra fiber is the reason it tastes sweet. The right amount of fiber feels healthy; too much can feel unhealthy. With Chocolove XO, we suggest initially consuming 2 to 3 squares (15 grams) per day and increasing gradually over several weeks to 30 grams, or to an amount that feels comfortable for you.Salted almond butter filling with dark chocolate with chicory root fiber, Isomalt, caramel, and no added sugar.

  • Non-GMO Project Verified (https://www.nongmoproject.org/)
  • Rainforest Alliance Certified Cocoa
  • Kosher Certified (Scroll K Vaad Hakashrus of Denver)

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
3.0 Unspecified servings per container
Serving size3
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat12g16%
Saturated Fat7g33%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium40mg2%
Total Carbohydrate14g5%
Dietary Fiber7g25%
Sugar1g3%
Protein2g4%
Calcium100mg8%
Iron3.8mg20%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Dark Chocolate (Cocoa Liquor**, Inulin from Chicory Root Fiber, Isomalt from Beets, Cocoa Butter**, Soy Lecithin and/or Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla), Almond Butter (Dry Roasted Unblanched Almonds), Cocoa Butter**, Inulin from Chicory Root Fiber, Organic Butter Oil, Organic Palm Fruit Oil, Sea Salt, Vitamin E (Mixed Tocopherols). ** 100% of the Cocoa in this Product comes from Rainforest Alliance Certified™ Farms

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. Not intentionally nor inherently included Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
