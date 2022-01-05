Cholula Green Pepper Hot Sauce Perspective: front
Cholula Green Pepper Hot Sauce Perspective: back
Cholula Green Pepper Hot Sauce Perspective: left
Cholula Green Pepper Hot Sauce Perspective: right
Cholula Green Pepper Hot Sauce

5 fl ozUPC: 0004973395011
Cholula Green Pepper Hot Sauce brings a zesty burst of jalapeño and poblano peppers to our signature spices for a bold, flavorful sauce with a balanced heat.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tsp (5 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium150mg6.52%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Jalapeno Peppers, Sugar, Poblano Pepper, Vinegar, Salt, Garlic Powder, Jalapeno Powder, Natural Flavor, and Xanthan Gum.

Allergen Info
May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
