Cholula Green Pepper Hot Sauce
Cholula Green Pepper Hot Sauce brings a zesty burst of jalapeño and poblano peppers to our signature spices for a bold, flavorful sauce with a balanced heat.
Ingredients
Water, Jalapeno Peppers, Sugar, Poblano Pepper, Vinegar, Salt, Garlic Powder, Jalapeno Powder, Natural Flavor, and Xanthan Gum.
May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More