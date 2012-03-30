Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Cholula Original Hot Sauce
5 fl ozUPC: 0004973309101
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 6
Product Details
- Cholula’s distinctive flavor comes from carefully selected piquin and arbol peppers which deliver just the right amount of heat, and a signature blend of signature spices
- An authentic Mexican hot sauce that delivers versatility to your menu, pairing well with dishes from all day parts - from frittatas to tacos, sliders and signature drinks
- Easy to use
- Cholula is made in Jalisco, Mexico, from a century-old recipe
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tsp (5 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium110mg4.78%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Peppers (Arbol and Piquin), Salt, Vinegar, Garlic Powder, Spices and Xanthan Gum
Allergen Info
May contain Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More