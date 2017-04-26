Cholula Original Hot Sauce
Product Details
Cholula—The Original Flavorful Fire. Its delicious, exclusive blend of red & piquin peppers and signature spices excite the flavor in everything you eat—from dips, soups and sandwiches to eggs, pizza, chicken and even popcorn! Go ahead, give it a shake and take the ordinary to extraordinary!
- Cholula Original Hot Sauce is a blend of hot peppers & signature spices
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Peppers (Arbol and Piquin), Salt, Vinegar, Garlic Powder, Spices and Xanthan Gum
Allergen Info
May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More