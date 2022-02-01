At our passion is creating timeless designs that make your home unique and uniquely yours. Our high end specialty products including fine sheers laces linens silks and embroideries appeal to modern tastes and sensibilities while bringing beauty and bliss to your home and surroundings. Our collection features share our passion for creativity authenticity and value.

What a better way to celebrate Christmastime than with seasonal decorations for your home. Seasonal phrases holly and stars artfully combined to create the familiar shape of a Christmas tree. Machine wash. Imported.

. 100 polyester. Measures 36 inches x 36 inch. Midweight textile. 100percent Cotton. Made in U. S. AIvory Red.36 x 36 in. .0 lbs