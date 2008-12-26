This is not a crash diet of fast loss of weight, but accurate and natural loss, without robbing the body of needed nutrients that so many fad diets do.

Dr. Christopher''s Appetite Formula aids the kidneys in relieving excess fluids, supports the body for relief from nervous tension generally caused by diets, appeases the appetite, nourishes the thyroid and thus helps you maintain healthy weight.

Best when used with a healthy lifestyle and exercise program.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.