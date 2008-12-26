Christopher's Appetite Formula Vegetarian Caps 475mg
Product Details
This is not a crash diet of fast loss of weight, but accurate and natural loss, without robbing the body of needed nutrients that so many fad diets do.
Dr. Christopher''s Appetite Formula aids the kidneys in relieving excess fluids, supports the body for relief from nervous tension generally caused by diets, appeases the appetite, nourishes the thyroid and thus helps you maintain healthy weight.
Best when used with a healthy lifestyle and exercise program.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Proprietary Blend : Wildcrafted Chickweed Herb , Wildcrafted Safflower , Wildcrafted Burdock Root , Parsley Root , Organic Kelp Plant , Wildcrafted Echinacea Angustifolia Root , Wildcrafted Black Walnut Leaf , Licorice Root , Organic Fennel Seed , Organic Papaya Leaf , Wildcrafted Hawthorn Berries , & Wildcrafted Mandrake Root . Other Ingredients : Plant-derived Capsules .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
