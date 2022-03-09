Christopher's Bilberry Eye Vegetarian Capsules 435 mg
Product Details
This formula promotes blood circulation to the eyes helping to repair damaged vessels, improve night vision, cleanse the tissues and bring antioxidants to the eyes.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Proprietary Blend : Bilberry Leaf , Eyebright Herb , Ginkgo Leaf , Cayenne Pepper . Other Ingredients : Plant-derived Capsule .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
