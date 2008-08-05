Christopher's Blood Circulation Formula Perspective: front
Christopher's Blood Circulation Formula Perspective: back
Christopher's Blood Circulation Formula Perspective: right
Christopher's Blood Circulation Formula Perspective: top
Christopher's Blood Circulation Formula

100 ctUPC: 0008478389110
This group of herbs feeds cayenne and ginger into the circulatory system where the cayenne works from the bloodstream to the heart and arteries and out into the veins. The other herbs in the formula assist these two herbs and work together to equalize blood pressure (whether high or low), bringing it into a suitable systolic/diastolic balance. Blood flow is life itself. This formula assists blood-purifying teas to work more efficiently, which will aid in the clearing up of allergies, etc. All encapsulated products are in a pure 100% vegetable-based capsule. 

  • Dr. Christopher's Organic or Wildcrafted Blood Circulation Formula

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutrition Facts
50.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Proprietary Blend : Cayenne Pepper ( 40mhu ) , Parsley Root , Organic Ginger Root , Wildcrafted Goldenseal Root , Organic Eleuthero Root , Organic Garlic Bulb . Other Ingredients : Plant-derived Capsule .

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.