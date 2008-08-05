Christopher's Blood Circulation Formula
This group of herbs feeds cayenne and ginger into the circulatory system where the cayenne works from the bloodstream to the heart and arteries and out into the veins. The other herbs in the formula assist these two herbs and work together to equalize blood pressure (whether high or low), bringing it into a suitable systolic/diastolic balance. Blood flow is life itself. This formula assists blood-purifying teas to work more efficiently, which will aid in the clearing up of allergies, etc. All encapsulated products are in a pure 100% vegetable-based capsule.
- Dr. Christopher's Organic or Wildcrafted Blood Circulation Formula
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Proprietary Blend : Cayenne Pepper ( 40mhu ) , Parsley Root , Organic Ginger Root , Wildcrafted Goldenseal Root , Organic Eleuthero Root , Organic Garlic Bulb . Other Ingredients : Plant-derived Capsule .
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
