This popular syrup formula helps promote a healthy and clean blood stream*. The blood stream is life itself, and it is our job to keep it clean and pure so that we can have a good circulatory system for delivering nutrients to the body properly, and, in addition, to carry off the waste materials. This herbal blood re-builder is made up of herbs that are cleansers, herbs that give astringency, others aid in removing cholesterol, kill infection, and build elasticity in the veins and strengthen the vein and artery walls*. This syrup is in a base of 100% pure vegetable glycerine.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.