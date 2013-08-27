Christopher's Cayenne Vegetarian Capsules 475 mg Perspective: front
A synergistic blend of herbs, pure essential oils and other natural ingredients for stiff necks, sore muscles and joints.* This is one of nature’s principle based formulas used historically to help promote the relief of sore and tense muscles and joints.* Brings heat to areas that need it the most.*

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
50.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cayenne Pepper ( Capsicum Annum ) , Other Ingredients : Plant-derived Capsule .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
