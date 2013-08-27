Christopher's Cayenne Vegetarian Capsules 475 mg
Product Details
A synergistic blend of herbs, pure essential oils and other natural ingredients for stiff necks, sore muscles and joints.* This is one of nature’s principle based formulas used historically to help promote the relief of sore and tense muscles and joints.* Brings heat to areas that need it the most.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Cayenne Pepper ( Capsicum Annum ) , Other Ingredients : Plant-derived Capsule .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
