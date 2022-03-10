Christopher's Chest Formula Vegetarian Caps 485mg Perspective: front
Christopher's Chest Formula Vegetarian Caps 485mg

100 ctUPC: 0008478389119
Product Details

During winter we are usually stuck inside, with lots of sniffling and sneezing people breathing the same air. It's important this time of year to get rest, wash hands frequently, and drink plenty of fluids, and you may escape the winter season unscathed. Dr. Christopher's Chest Formula is full of herbs that supports the body's immune system and is great for the cold season.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
50.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Proprietary Blend : Wildcrafted Bayberry Bark , Organic Ginger Root , Wildcrafted White Pine Bark , Cloves and Cayenne Pepper ( 40 Mhu ) . Other Ingredients : Plant-derived Capsule .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
