Christopher's Gas-Eze
100 ctUPC: 0008478381040
Gas can be noisy and embarrassing but it''s perfectly normal. Excessive flatulence on the other hand can cause bloating, discomfort and abdominal pain.
Dr. Christopher''s Gas-Eze formula assists the body in relieving stomach acidity, supports digestion by supplying needed enzymes and helps neutralize excessive digestive gas.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.