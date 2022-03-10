The Glandular System is a network that communicates with the body's adrenal, thyroid, pancreas and pituitary gland. Many emotional and physical issues are caused from hormone imbalance and weak glands. There is no doubt that our glandular system can get out of balance, especially when it is not taken care of with good nutrition and lifestyle habits. Mullein is one of the most important herbs for influencing our glands and Lobelia is a ''thinking herb'' that aids the body where needed.

Dr. Christopher''s time tested Glandular System formula supports the body''s glandular functions*.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.