The heart is the most vital muscle in the whole body. Thus, it is our life pump, and when it is not properly fed (with wholesome foods) it suffers malfunction, weakness, degeneration and eventually many other health issues can develope. This in its totality is a major cause of heart failure, which is one of America’s greatest killers. The Hawthorn syrup is considered by many to be the best heart tonic or food, used historically to help restore optimum health of the heart*.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.