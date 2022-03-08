Christopher's Herbal Eye Formula
Product Details
A blend of natural foods for the well of the eyes. It may be regularly used to promote general vision health*.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Proprietary Blend : Wildcrafted Bayberry Bark , Wildcrafted Eyebright Herb , Wildcrafted Goldenseal Root , Organic Red Raspberry Leaf and Cayenne Pepper . Other Ingredients : 50% , Pure Grain Alcohol .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
