Christopher's Herbal Thyroid Formula Vegetarian Capsules 475mg Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Christopher's Herbal Thyroid Formula Vegetarian Capsules 475mg

100 ctUPC: 0008478389139
Purchase Options

Product Details

Stressed, fatigued, depressed are all-too-common used words to explain how many feel today. Many have a thyroid problem and don't even know it yet. When our thyroid does not function correctly, it can affect every aspect of our health, and in particular, weight, depression and energy levels.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
50.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Proprietary Blend : Fo-Ti Root , Gotu Kola Herb , Guarana Seed , Organic Eleuthero Root , Wildcrafted Mullein Leaf , Organic Kelp Plant . Other Ingredients : Plant Derived Capsule

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More