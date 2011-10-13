Christopher's Herbal Thyroid Formula Vegetarian Capsules 475mg
Product Details
Stressed, fatigued, depressed are all-too-common used words to explain how many feel today. Many have a thyroid problem and don't even know it yet. When our thyroid does not function correctly, it can affect every aspect of our health, and in particular, weight, depression and energy levels.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Proprietary Blend : Fo-Ti Root , Gotu Kola Herb , Guarana Seed , Organic Eleuthero Root , Wildcrafted Mullein Leaf , Organic Kelp Plant . Other Ingredients : Plant Derived Capsule
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More