Christopher's Hormonal Changease Formula

100 ctUPC: 0008478389123
This is one of Dr. Christopher's most famous formulas. It has been used historically for hormone imbalance problems.* This formula is popular among those experiencing hormone imbalance of any kind (menopause, PMS, etc.). It is safe and time-tested for both females and males.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutrition Facts
50.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Proprietary Blend : Wildcrafted Black Cohosh Root , Sarsaparilla Root , American Ginseng Root , Organic Licorice Root , Wildcrafted False Unicorn Root , Organic Blessed Thistle Herb , Wildcrafted Squaw Vine Herb . Other Ingredients : Plant-derived Capsule .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More