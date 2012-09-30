Christopher's Hormonal Changease Formula
This is one of Dr. Christopher's most famous formulas. It has been used historically for hormone imbalance problems.* This formula is popular among those experiencing hormone imbalance of any kind (menopause, PMS, etc.). It is safe and time-tested for both females and males.
Proprietary Blend : Wildcrafted Black Cohosh Root , Sarsaparilla Root , American Ginseng Root , Organic Licorice Root , Wildcrafted False Unicorn Root , Organic Blessed Thistle Herb , Wildcrafted Squaw Vine Herb . Other Ingredients : Plant-derived Capsule .
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
