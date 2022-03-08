Christopher's Immucalm Vegetarian Caps 475mg Perspective: front
Christopher's Immucalm Vegetarian Caps 475mg

100 ctUPC: 0008478389117
Product Details

Many times we believe that we are allergic to certain foods, plants or animals, but in reality our immune system may be just over-reacting. This simple combination has made life easier for those who suffer from symptoms during allergy season.

Dr. Christopher''s Immucalm aids the body with maintaining the immune system and was designed to support the body''s immune responses.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
50.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Proprietary Blend : Organic and Wildcrafted Marshmallow Root and Organic and Wildcrafted Astragalus Root . Other Ingredients : Plant-derived Capsule .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More