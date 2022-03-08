Christopher's Immucalm Vegetarian Caps 475mg
Product Details
Many times we believe that we are allergic to certain foods, plants or animals, but in reality our immune system may be just over-reacting. This simple combination has made life easier for those who suffer from symptoms during allergy season.
Dr. Christopher''s Immucalm aids the body with maintaining the immune system and was designed to support the body''s immune responses.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Proprietary Blend : Organic and Wildcrafted Marshmallow Root and Organic and Wildcrafted Astragalus Root . Other Ingredients : Plant-derived Capsule .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More