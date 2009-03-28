Christopher's Kid-e-Calc Calcium Formula Extract Perspective: front
Christopher's Kid-e-Calc Calcium Formula Extract

2 fl ozUPC: 0008478344702
Kid-e-Calc is a natural herbal, source of calcium.* Calcium is essential for proper formulation of bone, nerves and teeth. Great tasting calcium formula.

Nutritional Information

Ingredients
Proprietary Blend : Wildcrafted Shavegrass Herb , Organic Nettle Leaves , Organic Oatstraw Herb , Organic Valerian Root , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Glycerine and Distilled Water .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
