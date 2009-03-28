Christopher's Kid-e-Calc Calcium Formula Extract
Product Details
Kid-e-Calc is a natural herbal, source of calcium.* Calcium is essential for proper formulation of bone, nerves and teeth. Great tasting calcium formula.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Proprietary Blend : Wildcrafted Shavegrass Herb , Organic Nettle Leaves , Organic Oatstraw Herb , Organic Valerian Root , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Glycerine and Distilled Water .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
