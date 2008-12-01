Christopher's Kid-e-Mins Vitamins and Minerals Extract Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Christopher's Kid-e-Mins Vitamins and Minerals Extract

2 fl ozUPC: 0008478344701
Purchase Options

Product Details

Kid-e-Mins is an all natural 100% whole food, vitamin and mineral formula. This Product is in a base of pure vegetable glycerine with natural orange flavoring.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
59.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Proprietary Blend : Rosehips , Oatstraw , Ginger Root , Dulse Leaf , Alfalfa , Barley Grass , Spirulina , Nutritional Yeast , Kelp , Irish Moss , Dandelion Root , Blue Violet Leaf , Beet Root , Carrot , & Jurassic Green . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Glycerine and Distilled Water

Allergen Info
Contains Carrots and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More