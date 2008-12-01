Christopher's Kid-e-Mins Vitamins and Minerals Extract
Product Details
Kid-e-Mins is an all natural 100% whole food, vitamin and mineral formula. This Product is in a base of pure vegetable glycerine with natural orange flavoring.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Proprietary Blend : Rosehips , Oatstraw , Ginger Root , Dulse Leaf , Alfalfa , Barley Grass , Spirulina , Nutritional Yeast , Kelp , Irish Moss , Dandelion Root , Blue Violet Leaf , Beet Root , Carrot , & Jurassic Green . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Glycerine and Distilled Water
Allergen Info
Contains Carrots and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More