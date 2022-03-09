Breathing, even though a simple act requires a lot of energy from our body. We breathe anywhere from 15 to 25 times a minute without even thinking about it. Throughout our lifetime our lungs are subject to regularly encounter airborne particles such as pollens, pollutants, microorganisms & dust.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.