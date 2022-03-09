Christopher's Lung & Bronchial Vegetarian Caps 425mg Perspective: front
Christopher's Lung & Bronchial Vegetarian Caps 425mg

100 ctUPC: 0008478389115
Breathing, even though a simple act requires a lot of energy from our body. We breathe anywhere from 15 to 25 times a minute without even thinking about it. Throughout our lifetime our lungs are subject to regularly encounter airborne particles such as pollens, pollutants, microorganisms & dust.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
50.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Ingredients
Proprietary Blend : Wildcrafted Marshmallow Root , Wildcrafted Mullein Leaf , Organic and Wildcrafted Lungwort Herb , Wildcrafted Chickweed Herb , Wildcrafted Lobelia Herb and Pleurisy Root . Other Ingredients : Plant-derived Capsule

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
