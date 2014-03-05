Christopher's Metaburn Herbal Weight Formula Vegetarian Caps 450mg
Maintaining a healthy weight can be hard in our fast food, massive portion sized culture, and losing weight can be even tougher. Adding to the difficulty is all the quick fixes and fad diets that tempt and confuse us. If your weight is a balancing act, then there are plenty of small but powerful changes that will help you achieve lasting weight loss, such as avoiding common dieting pitfalls, developing a healthy plan with enjoyable choices, eating fewer calories than you burn, and our best friend- exercise. Traditional diets don't tend to work in the long term, as most formulas out in the marketplace deplete the body of vital nutrition. Dr. Christopher's Metaburn Herbal Weight helps to curb appetite and supplies the essential vitamins and minerals needed for proper body function during weight management.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Proprietary Blend Brigham Tea , Red Clover Blossom , Oatstraw , Chickweed Herb , Damiana Leaves , Juniper Berries , Catnip Herb , Senna Leaves and Cayenne . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Base Capsules
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
