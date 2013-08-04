Any mother who has tried to nurse knows the worry and frustration when there are problems feeding a hungry infant. After numerous requests from valued customers, we brought back one of Dr. Christopher''s Original formulas which was formulated to assist the milk flow while breast feeding.

This fast and effective formula contains 11 carefully chosen herbs that are historically known to be used by nursing mothers to overcome the obstacles associated with breast feeding. If you look at this formulation carefully you will find that both the mother and babies nutritional needs are considered in the supplementation. This calming formula contains two of the most important considerations by nourishing both the mother and child.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.