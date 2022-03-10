Nettle Leaf may relieve respiratory and asthmatic problems, allergies, stimulate secretion of mucus in your bronchi and is a perfect and nutritious raw food full of vitamins and minerals. It is known to be effective relieving urinary problems. Dr Christopher''s Nettle Leaf herbs supplement may provide your entire body with the valuable nutrition*.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.