Christopher's Nettle Leaves Vegetarian Caps 400mg
Product Details
Nettle Leaf may relieve respiratory and asthmatic problems, allergies, stimulate secretion of mucus in your bronchi and is a perfect and nutritious raw food full of vitamins and minerals. It is known to be effective relieving urinary problems. Dr Christopher''s Nettle Leaf herbs supplement may provide your entire body with the valuable nutrition*.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Wildcrafted Nettle Leaves ( Urtica dioica ) . Other Ingredients : Plant-derived Capsule .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
