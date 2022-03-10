Christopher's Nettle Leaves Vegetarian Caps 400mg Perspective: front
Christopher's Nettle Leaves Vegetarian Caps 400mg

100 ctUPC: 0008478386762
Product Details

Nettle Leaf may relieve respiratory and asthmatic problems, allergies, stimulate secretion of mucus in your bronchi and is a perfect and nutritious raw food full of vitamins and minerals. It is known to be effective relieving urinary problems. Dr Christopher''s Nettle Leaf herbs supplement may provide your entire body with the valuable nutrition*.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
50.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Wildcrafted Nettle Leaves ( Urtica dioica ) . Other Ingredients : Plant-derived Capsule .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
