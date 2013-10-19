Christopher's Relax-Eze Extract
Product Details
Your body faces stressful demands each day, such as making ends meet, taking care of a family, a huge workload, rush hour traffic, etc. As a result your body may feel constantly under attack. Our body''s stress-response system will usually self-regulate. But when stressful situations are too often present, it may leave your feeling tense, nervous, drained or on edge. Long-term activation of our stress-response system can disrupt almost all our body''s processes and increase risk of numerous health problems.
Dr. Christopher''s Relax-Eze soothes the nervous system, helps calm nerves and supports restful sleep.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Proprietary Blend : Fresh Valerian Root , Organic Black Cohosh Root , Hops Flowers , Wildcrafted Lobelia Herb , Wildcrafted Scullcap Herb , Organic Wood Betony Herb Wildcrafted Mistletoe Leaf and Cayenne Pepper . Other Ingredients : Pure Vegetable Glycerine and Distilled Water .
Allergen Info
Disclaimer
