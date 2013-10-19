Christopher's Relax-Eze Extract Perspective: front
Your body faces stressful demands each day, such as making ends meet, taking care of a family, a huge workload, rush hour traffic, etc. As a result your body may feel constantly under attack. Our body''s stress-response system will usually self-regulate. But when stressful situations are too often present, it may leave your feeling tense, nervous, drained or on edge. Long-term activation of our stress-response system can disrupt almost all our body''s processes and increase risk of numerous health problems.

Dr. Christopher''s Relax-Eze soothes the nervous system, helps calm nerves and supports restful sleep.

Nutrition Facts
76.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Proprietary Blend : Fresh Valerian Root , Organic Black Cohosh Root , Hops Flowers , Wildcrafted Lobelia Herb , Wildcrafted Scullcap Herb , Organic Wood Betony Herb Wildcrafted Mistletoe Leaf and Cayenne Pepper . Other Ingredients : Pure Vegetable Glycerine and Distilled Water .

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

