Christopher's Slippery Elm Bark Vegetarian Capsules 425 mg

100 ctUPC: 0008478386776
The Slippery Elm is one of the finest and most valuable medicines in the herbal world.* It possesses an abundant mucilage which will soothe, disperse inflammation, draw out impurities, heal rapidly, and greatly strengthen.* It is especially soothing and healing to irritated and inflamed surfaces, the various mucous membranes internally, or wounds, burns, chapped skin, etc., externally.* It is most beneficial for inflammatory conditions of the stomach, lungs, intestines and urinary organs.* The powder made into a mucilage beverage or gruel is a bland and nutritive food for babies, the elderly, or convalescents (it possesses as much nutrition as oatmeal, and is an excellent sustaining food).* The gruel is a valuable remedy in all cases of weakness, pulmonary complaints, stomach inflammation, lung hemorrhage, etc.* The slippery elm is considered as one of nature's finest demulcents.* It is especially efficient in absorbing noxious gases and neutralizing any acidity in the stomach.* Because of its mucilaginous nature, it insures easy passage during the processes of assimilation and elimination.* Its action is so gentle that it can be retained by delicate stomachs when other substances will be rejected.* As a poultice, the slippery elm is one of herbal medicines greatest remedies in soothing injured or inflamed parts, which also provides the elements for speedy healing and strengthening of the tissue.* This was an important botanical medicine and food for both the American Indians and pioneers.* 100% vegetarian capsules.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutrition Facts
50.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Organic , Wildcrafted Slippery Elm Bark ( Ulmus Fulva ) . Other Ingredients : Plant-derived Capsule .

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

