The Slippery Elm is one of the finest and most valuable medicines in the herbal world.* It possesses an abundant mucilage which will soothe, disperse inflammation, draw out impurities, heal rapidly, and greatly strengthen.* It is especially soothing and healing to irritated and inflamed surfaces, the various mucous membranes internally, or wounds, burns, chapped skin, etc., externally.* It is most beneficial for inflammatory conditions of the stomach, lungs, intestines and urinary organs.* The powder made into a mucilage beverage or gruel is a bland and nutritive food for babies, the elderly, or convalescents (it possesses as much nutrition as oatmeal, and is an excellent sustaining food).* The gruel is a valuable remedy in all cases of weakness, pulmonary complaints, stomach inflammation, lung hemorrhage, etc.* The slippery elm is considered as one of nature's finest demulcents.* It is especially efficient in absorbing noxious gases and neutralizing any acidity in the stomach.* Because of its mucilaginous nature, it insures easy passage during the processes of assimilation and elimination.* Its action is so gentle that it can be retained by delicate stomachs when other substances will be rejected.* As a poultice, the slippery elm is one of herbal medicines greatest remedies in soothing injured or inflamed parts, which also provides the elements for speedy healing and strengthening of the tissue.* This was an important botanical medicine and food for both the American Indians and pioneers.* 100% vegetarian capsules.

